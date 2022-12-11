Youtube use is temporary, will use own platform for live stream: SC

YouTuber Armaan Malik brutally trolled as he reveals both his wives are pregnant

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 11: Well-known content creator, Armaan Malik, was brutally trolled after he shared pictures of his two wives on Instagram, both expecting babies from him.

Hyderabad-based YouTuber Malik, who has a massive following of 2 million subscribers on YouTube, took to Instagram to share this news and captioned the image as 'My family'. In the picture, the two women -- Kritika Malik and Payal Malik -- can be seen flaunting their baby bumps. The photo also features, Chirayu, Armaan and the first wife's, first child.

However, the creator's post about embracing parenthood didn't go well with the netizen who trolled him and his family, expressing their anger and calling it 'cheap'.

One user commented, "Yeh koun se ladkiyan hain jo husband share kar leti hain (Who are these women who share a husband?)"

Another one exclaimed, "Yar ye dono ek sath pregnant!"

A third user wrote, "How can people support these stupid people." A comment said, "I am shocked... How can it be that both are pregnant at the same time."

In one of the vlogs, Armaan had mentioned that the two women underwent IVF, as explained in detail in their daily vlogs, and incidentally ended up becoming pregnant at the same time.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Born on 1990 in Ajmer, Armaan Malik is a famous ex-TikTok star and social media star of India. Apart from Instagram, he is famous on many other famous short video social media platforms and besides these, he also uploads his Vlogs on Youtube.

Armaan Malik is married and has two wives. His first wife's name is Payal Malik and his second wife's name is Kritika Malik. He tied the knot with Payal in 2011 and they share a son named Chirayu Malik together. Later in 2018, Armaan married Kritika.

Kritika Malik was reportedly a friend of Payal Malik and Payal introduced Kritika to Armaan. After which the two became friends and fell in love and later Armaan told his wife Payal about it and they got married.

The four members of the family have been residing together ever since. They all sleep on the same bed and throuple had shared the same on one of their Vlogs.