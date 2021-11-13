YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Youth wing of Congress to perform havan for Kangana’s wisdom

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 13: The youth wing of the Congress will perform havan for Kangana Ranaut's wisdom.

    The National Students's Union of India will hold a "Sadbuddhi Yajna" at its headquarters in Delhi for her wisdom after the actor described India's independence in 1947 as bheek or alms.

    Youth wing of Congress to perform havan for Kangana’s wisdom

    Yesterday the youth wing held protests in Mumbai demanding that her Padma Shri be withdrawn.

    "Sadbuddhi Yajna" is for the betterment of Kangana Ranaut's brain because a healthy mind can't harm the dignity and sacrifice of its own freedom fighters and country," NSUI said.

    "Padm Shri holder must have an expertise in any of the fields. By this statement Kangana has proved that she is the boss of fools. It has hurt the sentiments of every Indian and true patriots. This is a clear example of fake patriotism," NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said.

    More KANGANA RANAUT News  

    Read more about:

    kangana ranaut congress

    Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X