Youth wing of Congress to perform havan for Kangana’s wisdom

New Delhi, Nov 13: The youth wing of the Congress will perform havan for Kangana Ranaut's wisdom.

The National Students's Union of India will hold a "Sadbuddhi Yajna" at its headquarters in Delhi for her wisdom after the actor described India's independence in 1947 as bheek or alms.

Yesterday the youth wing held protests in Mumbai demanding that her Padma Shri be withdrawn.

"Sadbuddhi Yajna" is for the betterment of Kangana Ranaut's brain because a healthy mind can't harm the dignity and sacrifice of its own freedom fighters and country," NSUI said.

"Padm Shri holder must have an expertise in any of the fields. By this statement Kangana has proved that she is the boss of fools. It has hurt the sentiments of every Indian and true patriots. This is a clear example of fake patriotism," NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said.

