Youth want to work but BJP govt unable to create jobs: Rahul Gandhi

Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Prime Minister had attacked the economy by imposing the GST and the demonetisation on the nation.

At a public address in Dwarka, Gujarat, Rahul said the youth of the nation want to work but the BJP-led government is unable to create jobs.

"Narendra Modi ji has attacked India's economy without consulting anyone...If that (demonetisation) was not enough, small businesses and retailers were hit by the GST," he said.

He said the Modi-led government has been neglecting the poor and working only for the rich.

"Hindustan mein jo kamzor, ghareeb hai...uske liye inke dil mein jagah nahi hai. Lekin ameer ke liye ye sab darwaaze khol dete hain (They are not concerned about the poor and the weak in the country, but the rich get good treatment)," he added.

Hindustan ka yuva kaam karna chahta hai,desh ko banana chahta hai.BJP ki sarkar usey rozgar nahi de pa rahi: Rahul Gandhi in Dwarka #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/zDPI9ddHY5 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

Rahul Gandhi began his three-day campaign in Gujarat by offering prayers at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka.

Gujarat Assembly elections are likely to be held towards the end of 2017 or January, 2018.

OneIndia News