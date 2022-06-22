Your six point guide to the number game in Maharashtra

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 22: There have been ample indications that the Maharashtra coalition government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will fall. Eknath Shinde who is leading the rebellion has claimed the support of 46 MLAs.

The total strength in the Maharashtra assembly is 288. The number came down to 285 as two MLAs are in jail and one based away. This would mean that the magic number now is at 143

Currently the coalition government known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi has 152 legislators

Out of the 55 the Shiv Sena has, 40 MLAs out of them and six independents are learnt to be at a hotel in Guwahati. If these ministers resign the strength of the Shiv Sena comes down to 15. Shinde would need the support of 37 MLAs to protect against the Anti Defection Law

The Anti Defection Law says that with the support of two thirds of the Shiv Sena MLAs, the rebels can be recognised as a separate party in the assembly. The rebels led by Shiv Sena can also stake a claim for the Shiv Sena's symbol before the election commission

If the rebels succeed then the strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comes down to 112. If the 46 MLAs resign then the new majority mark in the House will be 121

If the 40 Shiv Sena MLAs try to switch over they would have to resign under the Anti Defection Law and get elected back in the by-elections

Story first published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 14:07 [IST]