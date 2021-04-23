You broke a very important protocol: PM Modi pulls Kejriwal after meeting went live

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took strong objection after Arvind Kejriwal went live during a meeting with the Chief Ministers whose states are reporting a high case load.

After Kejriwal spoke and the same went live, PM Modi took strong objection and said that he had broken a very important protocol. These are private conversations and are never televised and this behaviour is unacceptable the PM also said.

To this Kejriwal said, ' yes sir, I will keep it in mind sir."

Kejriwal said that a big tragedy could happen because of oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals. Please sir we need your guidance, Kejriwal said. He also said that oxygen tankers were being stopped from entering the city.

Sources tell OneIndia that this is for the first time that a private conversation of the PMs meeting with CMs is being televised. His entire speech was not meant for a solution but to play politics and evading responsibility.

Further the source said that he had come entirely unprepared for the meeting. He spoke about airlifting oxygen, but was not aware that it is already being done. He also chose to spread lies on the prices of vaccines. He knows fully well that the Centre does not keep even one vaccine dose and shares it with the states.

Kejriwal descended to new low, had laughed, yawned at earlier meet: Politics mars PM Modi-CMs meeting

The source also said that all the CMs spoke about what they are doing to improve the situation. Kejriwal on the other hand had nothing to speak on what he is doing. He used the entire meeting to playing politics. Further, Kejriwal was also accused of laughing and yawning during an earlier meeting.

The meeting today was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, NITI Aayog health member VK Paul, union ministers Piyush Goyal and Harsh Vardhan chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Ashok Gehlot, BS Yediyurappa, Pinarayi Vijayan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vijay Rupani and Bhupesh Baghel.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Punjab are among the states and Union Territories which are contributing to the daily caseload, according to the Ministry of Health.