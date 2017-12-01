Yogi credits Modi for BJP's resounding performance in UP civic polls

With the BJP set to register a thumping win in the Uttar Pradesh Civic Body polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday gave the credit of party's resounding performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its development agenda.

Calling it a huge mandate, Adityanath said that the results have shown that people have faith in the BJP.

He said that the development work undertaken by his government made people vote for the BJP. He also said the Prime Minister Modi's rule at the Centre played a crucial role.

As per the latest reports, the BJP was leading in around 340 of the total 652 wards that went to polls. The counting is still underway.

The BSP, which was written-off by the political pundits, made a strong comeback in the civic polls. The Mayawati led party is likely to end up second.

For the Congress, it was a major setback as it lost even in its bastion Amethi.

OneIndia News