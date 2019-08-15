Yogi Adityanath set to have bullet proof office

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Aug 15: In the wake of inputs from the intelligence agencies about a possible threat, the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath will be made bullet proof.

The new office located on the fifth floor of the newly constructed Lok Bhawan will now have bullet proof windows The entry to the floor would also be restricted.

The Lok Bhawan will also have Laser Intrusion Detection System that can track suspicious movement.

Visitors would be given passes only after a thorough scrutiny. Yogi already is under Z Plus security cover given by the Centre.