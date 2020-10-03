Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe into Hathras gang-rape and murder case

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Oct 03: Amid massive outcry, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case of brutal gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras last month.

The development comes within hours of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi meeting the victim''s family at her home.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case," the chief minister''s office tweeted.

Reacting to the announcement, the family members of the victim said they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.

The announcement of the probe came even as pressure mounted on the state government, with the Congress, TMC, and several other political parties and social groups seeking the chief minister's resignation and calling for justice.

Yogi on Friday suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir and four other policemen over the gangrape-murder case of the Dalit woman.

The official said the action has been taken on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report of the SIT.

Besides Vikrant Vir, the other suspended policemen are Circle Officer Ramshabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal has been transferred to Hathras, he said.

Another senior official said the SIT constituted by the chief minister to probe into the case of alleged murder and gangrape submitted its first report on Friday.

The official said besides the suspended policemen, all those connected with the case will have to undergo narco and polygraph tests.

The chief minister had constituted the SIT on Wednesday.

The 19-year old survivor died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis in a brutal attack on September 14 in Boolgarhi village in Hathras district.