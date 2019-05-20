Yogi Adityanath drops OBC welfare minister Om Prakash Rajbhar

By Anuj Cariappa

Lucknow, May 20: A day after voting ended, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath dropped OBC Welfare Minister, O P Rajbhar from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

The CM also removed all members appointed to various boards and corporations in UP which was done to placate Rajbhar. "Om Prakash Rajbhar has been relieved of his responsibilities as a minister for backward classes welfare and disabled development," said a Raj Bhawan communique.

We welcome his decision. CM has taken a very good decision. He formed Social Justice Committee and threw its report in a dustbin. He didn't have spare time to implement it. I request him to implement Social Justice Committee's report as quickly as he took this decision today, Rajbhar was quoted by ANI as saying.

It may be recalled that Rajbhar's party Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party had fielded 39 candidates across Uttar Pradesh in the elections after seat sharing talks broke down.