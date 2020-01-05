  • search
Trending Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside JNU

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 05: Swaraj Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was allegedly manhandled outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus where a clash broke out between members of the students' union and the ABVP.

    Yogendra Yadav
    Yogendra Yadav

    Yadav said no one was there to stop the "hooliganism" and he was not allowed to speak to the media.

    He alleged that police personnel were standing but were not doing anything, saying "if the police is afraid, they can take out their uniform".

    Fascists in control of nation: Rahul Gandhi on JNU violence

    Members of JNU students' union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed on the campus in the evening, sources said, adding it happened during a public meeting organised by the university's teachers' association.

    The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members.

    But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured.

    More YOGENDRA YADAV News

    Read more about:

    yogendra yadav jnu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue