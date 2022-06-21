Yoga brings peace to the world: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

Mysuru, Jun 21: Along with 15,000 fitness enthusiasts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mass Yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka on the occasion of International Day of Yoga today.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said "When the world faced the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world realised the importance of Yoga. It was realised that it is not for any country but for the whole of humanity, that's why the theme Yoga For Humanity," said PM Modi.

"Yoga brings peace to us, it makes us conscious, competent and compassionate. It is a way to create an environment of global peace," he added.

"This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness," the prime minister said.

"Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how Yoga can connect the people and countries, and how Yoga can become a problem solver for all of us," PM Modi said.

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity", keeping in mind the physical, emotional and mental stress that people went through because of the pandemic. The event has been organized by the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy ( AYUSH ), at the Palace premises.

Meanwhile, keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

The theme for this year's IDY has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-covid geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

As we are aware Yoga is a practice that brings joy, health, and peace from within, and it deepens a sense of continuous connection between an individual's inner consciousness and the external world. IDY 2022 will be successful in propagating this theme appropriately.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga will see many firsts, one of them is an innovative programme named "Guardian Ring", which will showcase the movement of the sun, participation of people performing Yoga will take place along with the movement of the sun from different countries, beginning from east and marching towards west. It will be a wonderful Relay Yoga Streaming programme telecasted live on DD channels.