Mamata Banerjee to be sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday

TMC MPs, CM, MLAs will also have to come to Delhi, BJP leader warns

Yes, we need super spreader dharnas: Sena MP's dig at BJP protest call

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the BJP late Monday night after the party announced a "nationwide dharna" on May 5 to protest widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal.

"Yes, we need super-spreader dharna events across the nation, because clearly, as per the BJP, the country hasn't seen enough of a COVID surge, no?" the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.

Earlier in the day the BJP had said: "... a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal. This protest will be held following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals..."