Yes, we need super spreader dharnas: Sena MP's dig at BJP protest call
India
New Delhi, May 04: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the BJP late Monday night after the party announced a "nationwide dharna" on May 5 to protest widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal.
"Yes, we need super-spreader dharna events across the nation, because clearly, as per the BJP, the country hasn't seen enough of a COVID surge, no?" the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted.
Earlier in the day the BJP had said: "... a nationwide dharna on May 5 against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal. This protest will be held following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals..."