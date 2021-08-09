Widespread rain likely to increase in West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of UP for 5 days

Yellow, Amber, Orange, Red: Delhi’s colour-coded alerts on Covid-19 now in effect

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 09: Fearing a third wave of COVID-19, Delhi government has implemented a graded action plan to tackle any surge in cases in the coming days.

The four colour-coded alerts --- Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red, which will determine all restrictions and relaxations in the city, related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stage of alert will be based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week).

How does GRAP work?

Level-1 (Yellow): The 'Yellow' alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent or new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500.

Level-2 (Amber): The Amber alert will come into force if the positivity rate rises above one per cent or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700.

Level-3 (Orange): The 'Orange' alert will kick-in if the positivity rate crosses two per cent or new cases number 9,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy becomes 1,000.

Level-4 (Red): Red alert will be the highest level and will come into force if the positivity rate crosses five per cent or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

Restrictions at each level

Level 1: will involve allowing construction, manufacturing activities and the opening of shops and establishments of essential goods.

However, shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services, and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM. Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent vendors will be allowed to open.

Level 2: This alert will invoke the same responses mostly as 'Yellow' one except that malls and shops of non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The Delhi Metro will run at 33 per cent of its seating capacity in Amber alert under which dining facility in restaurants will not be allowed, but home delivery or take away service will continue.

Level 3: Construction activities will be allowed with onsite labourers while industrial activities will be restricted except those related to essential commodities and defense production. Malls and weekly markets will be closed. Only standalone non-essential shops will open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Level 4: Although most economic activities will not be permitted under the 'Red' alert, construction activities with onsite labourers and industrial manufacturing of essential commodities, national security and defence-related productions will be allowed, while malls and weekly markets will be closed and standalone non-essential shops open.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 9:52 [IST]