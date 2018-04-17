Yeh aap Modi ji sey puchiye,’ MP Rahul tries to shrug off his responsibility in Amethi, UP

Lucknow, April 17: It is a well-known fact that Congress president Rahul Gandhi never misses a chance to criticise the "failures" of the Narendra Modi government in every platform he addresses. The same applies to the Prime Minister who has long been a vocal critic of the previous Congress government and the Gandhi family.

As they continue to throw muck on each other, at times the top politicians forget their own responsibilities. Or do they try to pass the buck on the other person knowingly? In what could be called as a "bizarre" answer, on Monday, when Rahul was in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, his home constituency, he tried his best to shrug off his responsibility by passing the buck on the Modi government and the Yogi Adityanath government.

According to news agency, ANI, Rahul interacted with a group of school children in Amethi. Obviously, the young children thought of asking their local member of Parliament (MP), Rahul, a few questions. Sadly, the students were left disappointed because of the "callous attitude" adopted by Rahul to dismiss their genuine concerns towards the problems plaguing Amethi.

When a girl student asked Rahul that the government has enacted many laws but why are not they properly being implemented in the villages, the smiling Amethi MP replied: "Yeh aap Modi ji sey puchiye. Meri sarkar thodi hi hai. Jab hamari sarkar hogi tab hamsey poochna (You ask this question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My government is not there. You should ask this question to us (Congress) when our government comes into power)."

Again when the girl asked a similar question, Rahul still did not take up the responsibility to address her concern. This time Rahul passed the buck on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath.

"Nahi-Nahi. Amethi ko toh Yogi ji chalate hain. Mai to Amethi ka MP hoon. Mera kaam Lok Sabha mey kanoon bananey ka hai. Magar Yogi ji kaa kaam UP ko chalaney ka hai aur Yogi ji doosra kaam kar rahey hain. Bijli kaa kaam nahi kar rahey hain, paani ka kaam nahi kar rahey hain, Shiksha ka kaam nahi kar rahey hain aur krodh faila rahey hain. (No! No!. Yogi governs Amethi. I am MP from Amethi and my work is to enact laws in the Lok Sabha. It is responsibility of Yogi to govern UP but he is busy doing something else. He is not working on electricity, water, education and spreading anger," Rahul was quoted as saying by ANI.

"#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi interacts with school students in Amethi, on being asked about law implementation in villages, says. 'Ye aap Modi ji se puchiye', on being asked about Amethi, says, 'Amethi ko toh Yogi ji chalate hain'," tweeted ANI.

As a Lok Sabha MP from Amethi, like all his colleagues from Parliament, every year Rahul gets Rs 5 crore under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for the development of his constituency. Not only an MP has to utilise the funds for the development of his/her constituency, but he/she must monitor all schemes by working together with the state government.

Rahul's answer to the girl students has been seen as rather "frivolous", an attempt to evoke joke. Perhaps, the Congress president did not realise that there is a lot of criticism against him for not taking care of his home constituency. Last year, a poster campaign in Amethi raised questions about Rahul's constant absence from his home constituency.

The BJP too never fails to highlight the lack of development in Rahul's constituency, which many expect to be a model constituency, considering the Congress president represents it. Taking a break from campaigning in Karnataka, where the Assembly elections are scheduled on May 12, Rahul is on a three-day visit to Amethi.

