Yeddyurappa to be questioned in K S Eshwwarappa's aide assault case

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa has been summoned for questioning in connection with an assault case on partyman K S Eshwarappa's assistant. BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate has been asked to appear before the police next Thursday in a case where his personal assistant has been named.

Yeddyurappa's PA, Santosh, has been accused of conspiring to assault and attempt to kidnap senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's PA Vinay. In May earlier this year, Vinay had approached the police accusing unidentified miscreants of assaulting him near his residence and attempting to kidnap him. the act was caught on CCTV camera.

The initial investigation into the case revealed the alleged role of B S Yeddyurappa's PA who has been absconding ever since. The Mahalakshmi layout police who registered the case questioned a rowdy-sheeter who named Yeddyurappa's assistant. Incidentally, the kidnap bid took place when B S Yeddyurappa and K S Eshwarappa were at loggerheads with the power tussle in the BJP.

The police have now summoned B S Yeddyurappa to face questions in the case. The summons comes on the day the BJP's chief ministerial candidate got some respite from the Karnataka High Court that stayed FIRs in a denotification case against him.

OneIndia News