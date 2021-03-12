Don't want TMC in anti-BJP grouping because of strong anti- incumbency against it: Sitaram Yechury

'Pawri of cronies': Sitaram Yechury hits out at Centre on PM Modi stadium

Mamata to join hands with BJP again in case of hung assembly in Bengal: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury says India now an electoral autocracy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said India is now an electoral autocracy in response to media reports on Swedish Institute's democracy report that downgraded India.

Modi-led government in India has used laws on sedition, defamation and counter terrorism to silence critics. India's level of liberal democracy registered a steep decline since its high in 2013. What a shame," he said quoting from the report.

Mamata to join hands with BJP again in case of hung assembly in Bengal: Sitaram Yechury

This comes after another global report by a US government-funded NGO, Freedom House downgraded India's status from "free" to "partly free" and claimed that "political rights and civil liberties have eroded in India since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014".

The government has strongly rebutted the Freedom House report and called it "misleading, incorrect and misplaced", while asserting that the country has well established democratic practices.