Year 2022: Mixed bag for J&K with terror, infiltrations down, but psy-ops, targeted killings rising

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been a mixed one in 2022. The Armed Forces have had plenty of success when it comes to gunning down terrorists.

While the forces had plenty of success on the ground, the year also witnessed the rise in psychological warfare in terms of terror groups circulating hi-lists. The Valley has also seen a spate of targeted killings this year.

56 foreign terrorists killed:

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh told reporters this week that in the year 2022, 56 terrorists had been killed by the security forces. He also said that 86 of the 102 local youth who had joined the terrorist ranks too had been killed.

Singh also said that with 86 new terrorists from the Valley being killed, the number of such elements has come down to 23.

"Those who choose the path of terrorism, their life is not too long. Youths should take the path of peace and prosperity and leave the path of terrorism. There is no benefit in going towards this path," Singh also said.

Psy-ops:

The year 2022 saw the birth of a new blog called the Kashmir Fight run by the The Resistence Front which is a derivative of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. Through this blog, the The Resistence Front put out hit-lists.

These hit-lists had the names of pro-India journalists, police personnel and officials. Recently the The Resistence Front circulated two lists comprising the names of Kashmiri Pandit government officials.

This has caused panic in the Valley, but the establishment has said that there is no cause for worry. The militancy is taking its last breath. Stern action is being taken against those involved in giving such threats. Such blogs and websites are under our watch. FIRs have been registered against them. Action is being taken against their supporters as well," Singh had said.

Investigations had found that this operation was planned by one Mukhtar Baba based out of Turkey. He had got the names from a contact in Srinagar and it was learnt that the blog was being run from Pakistan.

It is a routine conspiracy of those who feel unhappy with peace and prosperity. We will finish all such remaining outfits involved in giving such threats," Dilbag Singh said.

Targeted killings:

The targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslim migrant workers triggered panic in Jammu And Kashmir. Since January 2021 over 55 civilians have been killed by hybrid terrorists.

In October last year, seven civilians were killed in five days. Among them were a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh and two migrant Hindus.

In May, terrorists had barged into the tehsildar's office in Budgam and shot dead 36 year old Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who received a government job under a package for the community.

In October this year, a Kashmiri Pandit, Puran Krishan Bhat was killed in Shopian. In August Sunil Kumar was killed at an apple orchard and the attack was claimed by the Kashmir Freedom Fighters, an offshoot of the Al Badr. They said that Sunil Kumar and his brother Pintu Kumar who was injured in the firing had been encouraging people to take part in the Tiranga rallies in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations.

Infiltrations down:

The annual 2021-2022 report of the Union Home Ministry said that 73 terrorist infiltration attempts were reported both through the International Border and Line of Control in 2021, which is the lowest in five years.

In the year 2017 the number of infiltration bids were 419 and in the following year it dropped to 328.

The report of the MHA also said that the Centre in tandem with union territory of Jammu And Kashmir has adopted a multi-pronged approach to counter infiltration.

The reduction in number of infiltrations and huge number of terrorists being killed has led to a lot of frustration among these terror groups. This has resulted in the publishing of hit-lists and targeted killings. Officials say that they are confident of ending this menace and the year 2023 will hopefully be a terror free year.

Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 14:58 [IST]