Year 2021: When the farmers called off their year long protest against farm laws

New Delhi, Dec 11: It was one of the longest protests in recent times. The farmers had come to the borders of Delhi to protest against the farm laws and sat put for over one year.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the farm laws would be repealed. Prior to this there was violence reported. The first time on January 26 when a tractor rally went chaotic. The second time was when an SUV ran over protesting farmers at Lakhimpur-Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

However with the PM announcing the repeal, a formal decision was taken by the Union Cabinet.

The farmers during the discussions said that they had six demands and wanted a written assurance.

These included withdrawal of all agitation related cases and compensation to the families of the farmers who had died during the course of the movement against the three farm laws.

The government had handed over a letter with the promise of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing of cases immediately. As far as the matter of compensation is concerned the UP and Haryana government have given their consent in principle.

The farmers had demanded:

Compensation to all the families of the agitating farmers who died during the course of agitation. No criminal liability to farmers in the cases of stubble burning. Withdrawal of all the agitation-related cases registered during this protest in all states and Union territories, or under central government agencies, etc. The government has to discuss the Electricity Amendment Bill with the SKM or with other farmers' unions before bringing it up in Parliament. A committee to discuss minimum support price (MSP) is to be formed The ongoing policy on MSP and its procurement in the country will continue as it is.

Leaving for home:

A year after sitting it out baring the heat, chill and rains, the farmers started to leave on December 11. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha the umbrella body of the farmers' unions said that the farmers would take out victory marches on December 11 at all border points, toll plazas and protests sites across the country, following which they will head home and mark the conclusion of their year long protest.

The farmers had initially decided to celebrate Vijay Diwas on December 10, but postponed by a day as a mark of respect for India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, who was cremated on Friday.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:16 [IST]