Y C Modi is new NIA chief

Y C Modi has been appointed as the new chief of the National Investigation Agency. He takes over from Sharad Kumar who will retire on October 30 2017. The order was issued by the Ministry for Home Affairs.

The senior IPS officer was a part of the Supreme Court appointed Special Investigation Team that probed the 2002 Gujarat riots case. In 2015 he was appointed as the additional director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Modi prior to the appointment in the CBI was working as Additional Director General of Police in Shillong.

