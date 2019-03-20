  • search
    #WorldSparrowDay: Mobile tower radiation causing extensive damage to sparrows, once a common bird

    Bengaluru, March 20: The 20th day of the month of March is observed as World Sparrow Day. The occasion is seen more as a sad one as the number of sparrows has dwindled over the years and once seen commonly, the small bird has become rare to find.

    House sparrow was once the most common bird in the world but its number has reduced, both in the rural and urban habitats. The decrease in their number proves the degree of environmental degradation that also poses threat to human lives.

    On the occasion of World Sparrow Day, environmentalists across the world spread awareness about conservation of sparrows and their habitats all over. The dwindling number of sparrows reflects poorly on our efforts to preserve biodiversity.

    A few years ago, a study conducted by an expert committee of the ministry of environment and forest cited the reason behind the dwindling number of birds in various cities of India owing to use of mobile phones and the electromagnetic radiation that is emitted from communication towers, a Times of India report said.

    'Mobile tower radiations doing extensive damage to birds'

    With the growing number of mobile users and with that mobile towers that mushroom around the country in unplanned manner, birds have come under more threats, the report added.

    One electrical engineer from IIT Mumbai who is an expert on harmful effects of mobile tower radiation on human beings and animals said birds like sparrows and peacocks are severely affected by the cell-tower radiation since their surface area is more as compared to their weight.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
