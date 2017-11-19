World Toilet Day: Committed to improving sanitation facilities, says Modi

New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government's commitment to improving sanitation facilities across the country and hailed all those involved in building toilets.

World Toilet Day is an official United Nations international observance day, celebrated on this day to raise awareness of the global sanitation crisis.

In a series of tweets, he said, "On World Toilet Day we reaffirm our commitment towards improving sanitation facilities across the nation". "I compliment all those individuals and organisations working towards building more toilets in various parts of India.

Their invaluable contribution adds solid momentum to Swachh Bharat Mission," he tweeted.

PTI