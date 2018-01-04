World's biggest cleanliness survey 'Swachh Sarvekshan 2018' to begin from today

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 39th edition of 'Mann ki Baat', the Swachh Sarvekshan Survey 2018 will be conducted from the 4th of January to 10th of March. The Cleanliness Survey 2018 will be the largest in the world which will evaluate achievements in cleanliness level of our urban areas.

Cities will be ranked based on its open defecation free status, the collection of garbage, transport facilities to lift garbage, processing of garbage using scientific methods, efforts to usher in behavioural changes, innovative steps taken for capacity building to maintain cleanliness and public participation in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign. The cumulative marks will be 4,000. The 2017 survey had total 2,000 marks.

Huge negative marking has been introduced this time to ensure cities do not make false claims about improvement in sanitation infrastructure.

The cleanliness survey was launched in 2016 as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Under the first survey, Swachh Survekshan-2016, 73 cities with over 10 lakh population and all the state capitals were ranked. Mysuru had topped the list.

In the 2017 survey, 434 cities with over 1 lakh population and all the state capitals were ranked. Indore had emerged as the cleanest city.

The main objective of Swachh Survekshan is to encourage large-scale citizen participation and create awareness amongst all sections of society about the importance of working together towards making towns and cities a cleaner and better place to live in.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)