World Photography Day 2022: Interesting facts that will amaze you

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 19: Every year 19 August is observed as World Photography Day to celebrate the history, art, craft and science of photography.

Here are some interesting facts about photography that will amaze you:

The word 'photography' means 'drawing from light' and it was first coined in 1839 by Sir John Herschel, who happened to be a British Scientist.

The first-ever photo that consisted of a human was clicked in 1828. The photo was clicked by Louis Daguerre who wanted to capture the Boulevard du Temple in Paris. Since the exposure lasted for seven minutes, a man was standing in the streets and was getting his shoes polished, he was captured in the photograph.

The first aerial photo was clicked in 1858 and it featured Paris. However, the photograph no longer exists as it was lost long ago.

The first-ever digital camera was invented by Steven Sasson in 1975. During that time, he was working for Eastman Kodak.

Back in the day, the minimum exposure time needed to create a photograph was approximately 8 hours. No wonder people never smiled in pictures back then, it would be impossible to hold your smile that long!

A Mumbai-based jeweller by profession and photographer by passion, Dillish Parekh, has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the 'World's Largest Camera Collection'.

Kodak, one of the oldest companies that produces camera-related products, was founded in the 1890s by George Eastman.

The first self-contained digital camera was invented by Steven Sasson when he worked at Eastman Kodak in 1975. It was not the first camera that produced digital images, but was the first hand-held digital camera.

The first ever photo of the Moon was taken in 1851 and the first photo of its dark side was taken in 1959

The world's most expensive photograph was clicked by Andreas Gursky in 1999. The photograph was sold for $4,338,500 at auction.

Unlike other camera brands, Kodak has no meaning. Where Canon means law, rule and principle whereas Ilford was derived from its birthplace, the founder of Kodak found 'K' to be a strong letter. Therefore, he made a word from 'K'.

Karnataka withdraws ban on photography, videography at govt offices

Thanks to digital, mobile and instant photography, now, over 350 billion photos are now taken every year around the world.

Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 10:25 [IST]