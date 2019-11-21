World Philosophy Day: UNESCO's initiation for the development of mankind

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 21: 'Philosophy' plays an important and significant role in the development of mankind. Every year the third week of November is celebrated as the 'World Philosophy Day', a UNESCO initiation for the development of human thoughts underlining the undergoing value of philosophy. As it celebrated in the third week of November so last year it was celebrated on 15 November. It was started in 2002.

Every year events take place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from 14 to 17 November.

Since morning Twitterati started sharing their thoughts on the day of celebration of thoughts and philosophies of life.

By celebrating World Philosophy Day each year, on the third Thursday of November, UNESCO underlines the enduring value of philosophy for the development of human thought, for each culture and for each individual. pic.twitter.com/8xGYRkdb3G — Adejumo Seyi (@anthony_adejumo) November 21, 2019

“ Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of life’s longing for itself “. #GebranKhalilGebran #Lebanon #WorldPhilosophyDay — Ali Khansa (@alikha) November 21, 2019

This World Philosophy day, question what is around you, discuss your opinions with others and debate if you do not agree to ultimately grow into the best version of yourself.#NidhikaBahl #LifeCoach #WorldPhilosophyDay pic.twitter.com/wMFOBDpAKx — Nidhika Bahl (@nidhikabahl) November 21, 2019

Happy #WorldPhilosophyDay. Make sure to go to a cafe w/ your on/off lover to chain smoke cigarettes, get plastered, and discuss your thoughts on being condemned to be free... — Ken Roberts (@Be_Above_It1990) November 21, 2019

According to Plato, a philosopher king is a ruler who possesses both a love of wisdom, as well as intelligence, reliability, and a willingness to live a simple life. Such are the rulers of his utopian city Kallipolis.

Happy #WorldPhilosophyDay #wpd — Safin Pramanik (@philosafin) November 21, 2019