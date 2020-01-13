  • search
    Won’t rest until every refugee from Pak is given citizenship: Shah

    Jabalpur, Jan 13: Every oppressed refugee will get Indian citizenship, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said.

    The government will not rest until each oppressed Pakistani refugee is given citizenship, Shah also said. He was speaking at a public meeting at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

    We will rest only after giving citizenship to every oppressed refugee and none can stop us, Shah also said. The Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhist and Christian refugees have the same rights in India as we have, Shah also said.

    He also said that the Ram Temple at Ayodhya would be built in four months time.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi deplored that a section of the youth is being "misguided" over the Citizenship Law, which is aimed at giving and not taking away anybody's citizenship rights.

    "CAA is not about taking away citizenship, it is about giving citizenship. Today, on National Youth Day, I would like to tell this to the youngsters of India, West Bengal, North East that this is not an overnight law for giving citizenship.

    "We must all know that any person of any religion from any country of the world who believes in India and its Constitution can apply for Indian citizenship through due process.

    There's no problem in that," he told a gathering at Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramkrishna Mission.

