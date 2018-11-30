Wont continue as show-pieces say two leaders after quitting BJP in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30: We will no longer continue in the party as show pieces is what two BJP leaders from Odisha wrote in their resignation letters to party president Amit Shah.

Dilip Ray and Bijoy Mahapatra resigned from the party and even shot of a letter to Shah explaining their stand. The interest of the state for us is supreme. We have never compromised our self-respect or the interest of the state for any post, power or ticket, the duo wrote.

The well-meaning suggestions by us to you were construed as a threat by certain egocentric self-servicing individuals who resorted to dirty tricks and a campaign was launched in our respective constituencies to try and deride us, they also said.

Ray is an MLA from the Rourkela constituency and following the letter, he resigned from the state assembly as well. He had three years back vented his anger against the BJP leadership over two unfulfilled promises relating to the construction of a new bridge over the Brahmani River in Rourkela and also the upgradation of the Ispat General hospital to a super speciality hospital.

On Twitter, he had written, "in 2014, after a long gap, I decided to make a comeback to electoral politics and contest the Rourkela Assembly Constituency seat. Riding on the charismatic presence of Narendra Modi and the progressive change the BJP had promised, I had envisioned a whole lot of development works for the city and had promised to fulfill the long ignored dreams and aspirations of the people who had reposed their faith in me."

Among others, Brahmani Bridge and the upgradation of IGH to a Medical College cum Super Speciality Hospital were the two most burning issues concerning the region. However, the relentless efforts and the intense follow-ups on my part have not been able to produce the desired results, he further said.

The duo are likely to join the Biju Janata Dal. The exit of the two leaders is likely to hamper the BJP's prospects in the 2019 elections.