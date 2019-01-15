Woman who entered Sabarimala attacked by relatives, hospitalised

Kochi, Jan 15: One of the two women who made history by entering the Sabarimala hill temple in Kerala was allegedly attacked by her relatives, reports said. Kanaka Durga who was one of the two women who entered the shrine was attacked when she returned home on Monday.

She has been admitted to a hospital in Mallapuram district. It may be recalled that her husband had filed a missing person report and his family had disowned her following her entry to the shrine on January 2.

Following protests and threats, Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga had gone into hiding. Their entry had sparked widespread protests and also a day long strike in Kerala. While speaking from an undisclosed location, they had said that they were facing threats, but were hopeful that the authorities would provide them security.

There have been protests following a Supreme Court order which lodged the ban on women of all ages to enter the shrine.