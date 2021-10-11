Woman raped by madrasa teacher in UP, forced to undergo abortion

Arrest lucknow girl trends on Twitter after video of woman thrashing cab driver goes viral

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Oct 11: A madrassa teacher has been booked on rape charges in Sheeshgarh area of the district, police said on Sunday, PTI reported.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, she came to the madrassa four years ago. The accused used to study with her, but he later started teaching at the madrassa.

The woman alleged that both of them fell in love with each other, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

She, however, claimed that she was repeatedly raped by the accused on the pretext of marriage and was forced to undergo abortion.

"Subsequently when the woman went to the house of the youth, she was given death threat and asked to leave the place," the officer said.

Sajwan said a case was registered against the teacher on Saturday.

(PTI)

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 13:51 [IST]