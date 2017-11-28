Woman misses her flight, slaps Air India staffer

In yet another incident of a scuffle between a passenger and an airline staff, a woman on Tuesday slapped an Air India employee at Delhi's IGI Airport, said reports.

The argument between the lady passenger and the airline staffer broke out after the woman arrived late and missed her flight.

An Air India official reportedly said that the issue has been resolved "resolved with the help of security and police."

"A lady passenger going to Ahmedabad arrived late at the airport & missed her flight, There was argument between the duty manager and her, following which some altercation took place. That altercation has now been resolved with the help of security and police," news agency ANI quoted an Air India official as saying.

It was, however, also reported that police were informed about the matter and that they were investigating the issue.

[Drunk men harass Indigo staffer, then fall on her feet to apologise]

Earlier this month at the Hyderabad airport, two drunk men allegedly misbehaved with a woman cabin crew of Indigo airlines. When she reported the matter to the security staff, the duo, in an inebriated state, was taken to a police outpost at the airport where they fell to the staffer's feet to apologise.

OneIndia News