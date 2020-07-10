Woman injured in Pak shelling dies

  • search
    Jammu, July 10: A woman, who was injured in heavy Pakistani shelling in civilian area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, has succumbed, officials said on Thursday.

    The officials said Pakistani troops shelled mortars and fired with small arms in three sectors of Qasba, Kirni and Degwar of Poonch district tonight, in violation of a ceasefire agreement.

    The Indian troops, guarding the borderline, retaliated resulting in a gunfight, they said.

    One woman, who was injured in shelling by Pakistan on Lanjote village of Poonch district on Wednesday, succumbed on Thursday evening in the hospital, they said.

    A 65-year-old woman was killed and some others were injured on Wednesday as Pakistan violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the LoC in different sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

    Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
