Without reforms United Nations will soon become irrelevant: Jaishankar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar while underlining India's stands said that reforms in the United Nations Security Council are a hard nut to crack. However hard nuts can be cracked he said in an interview at the Low Institute in Australia.

The UNSC is one of the six main bodies of the UN consisting 15 members. Of these five are permanent and they include China, Russia, United States, France and the United Kingdom. The other 10 rotate every two years.

India's non-permanent status commenced in the year 2020 and will end by December. The reforms being discussed would increase the number of permanent and non-permanent members of the UNSC.

There has however been less progress in terms of growth due to the huge authority that has been welded by the permanent members who may reject reform measures.

"When I look back and think, well, this one is too difficult, I won't be doing too much in my life. Life has been a set of challenges particularly for a country like India. I would not let the difficulties of the challenge discourage me. I'd put it the other way around", the foreign minister said.

He also said that the UNSC has not assisted certain reforms in dealing with their challenges. There are while continents today which actually that the Security Council processes do not take into account their interests, he added.

He further said that a few African and Latin American countries feel that the UN is not doing anything for them. This is posing damage to the reputation of the United Nations.

"If you go to a UN General Assembly and talk to countries in Africa and Latin America, and the small island states, quite apart from Asia, you feel very very strongly that this is not their UN and I think this is damaging to the UN."

"We had a two-and-a-half very difficult years in our relationship with China, which has included the first bloodshed we've had on the border after 40 years and where we actually lost 20 soldiers", he said adding that the country kept communication line open with Beijing as neighbors have to deal with each other," Jaishankar added.

My endeavor has been to keep the communication lines going. I called up my counterpart Wang Yi and urged him to ensure that there are no escalatory moves or complicated moves on the Chinese side.

Diplomacy is about communication. It's not just in relationship with China, even in relationship to other countries. If diplomats do not communicate with each other then what kind of diplomacy do they do, Dr. Jaishankar said.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 15:04 [IST]