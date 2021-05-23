By end of 2021, India will be in position to vaccinate its adult population: Harsh Vardhan

Withdraw objectionable remarks against doctors: Health Minister to Baba Ramdev

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 23: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has told Yoga guru Baba Ramdev to rescind his remark in which he said that more people died because of the mordern medical treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic than the coronavirus itself.

"Doctors and other healthcare workers engaged all day and night in fight against Corona are like godsent for the entire country," the health minister wrote on his official twitter handle.

"You have not only insulted Corona warriors, but have hurt the feelings of the people of the country. Your clarification yesterday is not enough to make up for it... I hope you will think hard on it and withdraw your statements completely," he added.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has taken serious objection to Ramdev's statements, where he was seen saying "allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwalilya science hai (allopathy is such a stupid science)".

He was also seen saying "lakhs of people have died after taking allopathic medicines."

The IMA has asked the union health ministry to take action against Ramdev under Epidemic Disease Act for insulting the doctors of the country.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 19:16 [IST]