Withdraw cases against migrants, provide employment, SC directs Government

New Delhi, June 09: The Supreme Court has ordered that all complaints lodged against migrant workers for violating lockdown norms be withdrawn.

The court ordered the withdrawal of those cases that were booked under the Disaster Management Act of 2005. It may be recalled that several cases under the act were booked against the migrant workers for violating lockdown norms, while trying to return to their home towns.

Further the court also directed that Shramik special trains be provided to the migrants within 24 hours to facilitate their return home. The transportation of all migrants should be completed within 15 days, the court also ordered.

The court has also directed the Centre, States and UTs to provide schemes for employment and also benefits for the migrants who have returned home. The details of these schemes shall be disseminated at the village, block levels at the earliest. The Supreme Court also ordered the governments to provide counselling centres for the migrants, with regard to the information on the schemes.