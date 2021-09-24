With winter months approaching, Pakistan changing behaviour rapidly on infiltrations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 24: A second attempt to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir signals that Pakistan has changed its position despite saying that it was following the ceasefire truce with India.

It has become clear now that this increase in the number of activities cannot take place without the blessing of the local army commanders of Pakistan. Lt. General Pandey said that it is just not possible that such number of activities can take place without the complicity and connivance of local Pak army commanders.

An operation was launched on Sunday after a group of 6 terrorists sneaked in. However the operation was called off three days later as the terrorists could not be traced. Lt. Gen Pandey said that three terrorists had however been killed in a gunfight on the Line of Control when they were trying to infiltrate into north Kashmir's Uri Sector on Thursday morning.

Infiltrations, enhanced terror strikes: An uneasy calm at the Indo-Pak border

The Army has now said that there has been a definite change of behaviour by Pakistan in the past one month. Officials OneIndia spoke with said, while this could not be directly connected with the developments in Afghanistan, there is a definite attempt by Pakistan to enhance activity in the Valley.

The Army says that they anticipated that before the winter months, there would be a concerted effort to push in the terrorists. In the past few weeks, we have been getting credible inputs of lot of activities in the launch pad areas and plans to carry out infiltration, the manifestation of which we saw in Uri and the second on Thursday, Lt. Gen Pandey said.

He also said that the current level of peace and stability, the tourist footfall, in fact the visit of large number of ministers to the Valley is ranking across. The intent of sending the small weapons in terms of pistols and grenades is to ensure that you are arming the so-called hybrid terrorist, the youth who are studying in the day in the evening they are given a task to hit, he also added.

Lt Gen Pandey however did not link the developments in Afghanistan to the infiltration attempts. We had anticipated this change in behaviour starting September and October and this has started to manifest on the ground he also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:47 [IST]