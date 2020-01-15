With thrust on technology, Delhi likely to witness higher voter turnout

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Delhi polls will see more thrust on use of technology complemented with massive campaigns in the run-up, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said and hoped the twin-edged strategy will lead to a greater turnout than in 2015.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Singh said his office will soon launch a mega, multi-domain outdoor campaign ahead of the February 8 elections to draw large number of electorate to the polling booths.

"The 2020 Delhi polls will be tech-driven with greater use of technology elements like mobile apps, QR codes, social media interface, seeking to enhance the experience of all categories of voters, before polling or on the voting day. And we are trying to make the best use of it," he said.

According to Singh, focussed campaigns have been planned by his office to reach out to different sections of voters, aiming to break the "urban apathy" of the electorate.

"We are soon going to launch a very focussed massive outdoor publicity campaign to appeal to voters to exercise their franchise. Under this, metro stations and select coaches on certain corridors, bus shelters, and other public places having high footfall will be used," Singh told PTI.

He said the CEO Office has also partnered with 'Josh Talks' platform to reach out to young electorate and first-time voters.