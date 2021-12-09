With threats from 2.5 fronts, Govt may go for deep dive on appointment of new CDS

New Delhi, Dec 09: The sudden and tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has not only shaken up the nation, but also thrown up a very difficult question on succession.

General Rawat had a proven track record on delivery and that makes it even more difficult to find a replacement easily. The government has the task of appointing a new CDS from the Indian Army and it is expected to follow the same pattern. The overall merit cum seniority is what would be considered before appointing a new CDS.

The rules say that all service chiefs can be considered for the post. Its says that a General who can provide sound and single point advise to the government can be considered for the post of CDS.

The appointment is extremely important considering the tensions with both China and Pakistan along the Line of Actual Control and Line of Control. The situation at the Af-Pak region with Kabul is an evolving one and the time is very crucial for the government to have a sound and single point military advisor.

The other threat is with regard to cyber security. With Beijing upping its ante on cyber space and waging an information war, the appointment becomes even more crucial. Moreover the situation has become very crucial with Beijing training its guns on Taiwan, US, Japan and Australia.

While there are no clear indications on what the government is planning on doing immediately, there is every chance that the PM Narendra Modi led government may take a deep dive.

The post of CDS was created with plenty of forethought. It was decided that it was absolutely essential not only in the context of the current situation, but also in terms of how the situation would evolve in the near future. General Rawat himself had said that India is facing a threat from 2.5 fronts.

Given the current situation along the LAC, the CDS would have to push for the creation of military theatre commands. His advise to the government of India at such a juncture would be very crucial.

The death of General Rawat has created an unprecedented situation. Now the government will have to select a top official and appoint him as the CDS. While the succession line is clear in the Armed Forces, in the case of the CDS it is new as General Rawat was the first appointment to the post.

A recommendation by the Shekatkar committee said that the government must choose the CDS from among the three service chiefs. This would mean that Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane would be the frontrunner for the post.

General Naravane is due to retire in April next year. If he is named as the next CDS then the post of Army chief would fall vacant. This would mean that the government will have to appoint a new Army chief.

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 10:46 [IST]