With LiFE, India leads the world in mission on climate change | 10 points

New Delhi, Oct 20:

New Delhi, Oct 20: India on Thursday launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a global action plan to ensure individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

While launching the ambitious mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged individuals to join the movement for safeguarding the environment by adopting an environment-friendly lifestyle.

Mission LiFE, a global mass movement led-by India garnered much appreciation from leaders across the globe. This will also be India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for achieving climate action and Sustainable Development Goals.

Mission LiFE is a fight against climate change: PM Modi

What is mission LiFE?

The mission is a global fight against the effects of climate change, It aims to implement macro measures and actions at an individual level to bring changes in the environment. LiFE proposes to replace the prevalent 'use-and-dispose' economy-governed by mindless and destructive consumption-with a circular economy, which would be defined by mindful and deliberate utilisation. During UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26) in 2021, PM Modi announced Mission LiFE, to bring individual behaviors at the forefront of the global climate action narrative. The mission aims to push individuals to undertake simple acts in their daily lives that can contribute significantly to climate change when embraced across the world. LiFE plans to leverage the strength of social networks to influence social norms surrounding climate. The mission aims to bring back practices like reuse, reduction, and recycling that are part of India's traditions and culture and work towards making sustainable choices. The mission plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely 'Pro-Planet People' (P3), who will have a shared commitment to adopt and promote environmentally friendly lifestyles. Through the P3 community, the Mission seeks to create an ecosystem that will reinforce and enable environmentally friendly behaviours to be self-sustainable. In simple words, the mission LiFE is to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it. Small practices like dropping AC temperatures to 17 degrees, using cycles while going to gyms, and doing our bit to change our lifestyles can be of help to the environment.

Thursday, October 20, 2022