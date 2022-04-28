With heatwave soaking India, experts call for COVID-19 like monitoring

Heatwave to continue in Delhi: Avoid stepping out on April 27, 28

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: With there being no respite from the heat, experts have called for COVID-19 like monitoring for the old and vulnerable.

In the case of Delhi, a yellow alert too has been predicted.

"Heatwave conditions over East, Central and Northwest India during next five, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort Complex. Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that northern India will likely experience dust storm on April 29, causing a drop in temperature from May 1 onwards.

Some parts of northern India are expected to witness temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius.

A review meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA) recently said that there are 23 vulnerable states of which half were reporting cases of heat related illness.

Experts quoted by The Indian Express said that the nodal officers have to be trained to ensure implementation of heat action plans across each district to provide for public cooling areas, safe drinking water and uninterrupted power supply.

There is a need to monitor the old and vulnerable just as it was done during COVID-19 as they can develop heat strokes even while sitting at home, Dr Dileep Mavalankar, Director, Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar quoted by The Indian Express said.

He also said that cities should monitor all mortality cause data along with data for hospital admissions and ambulance call to compare it with the last five years and get the real indication of heat stress on mortality.

Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 9:13 [IST]