With 70,421 new Covid cases, lndia sees lowest spike since April 1

Top 5 states with high COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu with 14,016 cases, tops list of states which have registered maximum casesfollowed by Kerala with 11,584 cases, Maharashtra with 10,442 cases, Karnataka with 7,810 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 6,770 cases. Tamil Nadu alone responsible for 19.9 per cent of the fresh cases.

Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu further each curbs as unlock process

Several states including Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu relaxed covid norms from Monday as the states gained momentum following a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Most states are easing the coronavirus-induced curbs, which they first started imposing in mid-April, in a staggered manner, confining it to districts with low positivity rates and active cases and continuing with restrictions like the closure of schools and colleges and night curfew.

25,48,49,301 people vaccinated in India

A total of 25,48,49,301 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India. Aa total of 14,99,771 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 37,96,24,626 samples tested for COVID19, up to June 13, 2021. Of these, 14,92,152 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India's COVID-19 trend

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4.