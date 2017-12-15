Winter Session: Youngest MP Dushyant Chautala rides tractor to Parliament

The youngest Member of Parliament of India, Dushayant Chautala of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), drove in a tractor to attend the winter session of Parliament on Friday.

Dushyant Chautala, son of Ajay Chautala and grandson of former Haryana CM OP Chautala, parked the green colour tractor beside luxury cars outside the parliament. He was reportedly told that tractors are not allowed inside Parliament premises.

Dushyant is the Youngest ever elected member of Parliament in the history of India and holds a record in 'Limca Book of Records'. Dushyant Chautala is youngest ever president of any sports governing body in India. He is president of Indian Table Tennis Federation of India.

Dushyant Chautala is the first Indian to have been conferred high civilian honour in the assembly of Arizona (USA).

Since 16 January 2013 Chautala has been active in the Haryana state politics.

OneIndia News