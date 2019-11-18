  • search
    Winter Session: PM calls for quality debates, healthy discussions

    New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all the parties to make the Winter Session a productive one.

    PM Narendra Modi addressing media ahead of winter session

    "It is important that there should be quality debates, there should be dialogues and discussions, everyone should contribute to enrich the discussions in the Parliament," PM Modi said addressing journalists at the Parliament complex ahead of the beginning of the session.

    "We are open to discussions on all issues," he added.

    "This is the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. During this session on November 26, there is Constitution Day, when our Constitution completes 70 years. The Constitution inculcates the unity, integrity, diversity and beauty of the country and is a driving force for the country," he said.

    "I must say proudly in public that this was not the success of the government. This was not the success of the treasury benches. This was the success of the entire House," the prime minister described the last sessions as being full of unprecedented achievements.

    "The credit goes to all MPs. I again express my gratitude to the MPs for their positive active role," he said.

    The winter session is from November 18 to December 13.

    Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings begin in both Houses with obituary references

    The Parliament is expected to have a total of 20 sittings. This will also be the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha.

    As many as 43 Bills were pending in both Houses of Parliament. Out of these 43, 12 have been listed for consideration and passing. There are 27 Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing.

    Opposition is expected to corner the government over the issues like unemployment, economic conditions and air pollution in north India would be raised during the session.

    They may also raise Lok Sabha MP and former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah's detention and demanded that he be allowed to attend the House.

