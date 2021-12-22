Winter session: Eight members stay away from Lok Sabha citing wedding, jail term, illness

Winter Session of Parliament set to be adjourned ahead of schedule

New Delhi, Dec 22: Several members of Lok Sabha failed to take part in the Winter Session of Lok Sabha citing reasons like 'marriage' and 'detention' in jail.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha member Indra Hang Subba sought leave from the entire Winter Session of Parliament on account of his marriage. Samajwadi Party member Mohammad Azam Khan (Rampur) and Bahujan Samaj Party member Atul Kumar Singh sought leave of absence from the Lok Sabha on account of their detention in jail.

Former union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Sanjay Dhotre, Trinamool member Sisir Kumar Adhikari, and BJP member V Srinivas Prasad had sought leave of absence from the House citing illness.

Vijay Baghel, BJP member from Durg in Chhattisgarh had sought leave of absence from the House citing elections in his constituency. Singh, Pokhriyal. Dhotre and Adhikari were granted leave for 26 days on August 6, a report on Committee on Absence of Members from the sittings of the House, chaired by Congress member Ravneet Singh Bittu, said.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of original schedule, marking the end of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which had begun on November 29, was scheduled to end on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House on the last day of the Winter Session. PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 18:07 [IST]