Will there be another lockdown in Karnataka? No says BSY

    Bengaluru, Mar 18: Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa has ruled out a lockdown in. Bengaluru as well as in any other part of the state.

    He also said that there will not be curfew. We have decided to open up. 3 COVID-19 care centres in Bengaluru to address any eventuality and medical emergency keeping in mind the rising number of cases.

    He however said that the the BBMP and the health department would decide on the location of these centres. He further said that the state had sought permission from the centre to take up vaccination drives in apartment complexes, old age homes and terrains that are inaccessible across the state.

    Yediyurappa also said that there is no cause for panic as the state government is taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus. The CM was part of the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 10:37 [IST]
    X