Will Siddaramaiah join Hafiz Saeed’s new party? BJP wants to know

The BJP likened Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah to Hafiz Saeed, the chief of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

"Karnataka CM is echoing views of Hafiz Saeed. Uncannily similar thinking or deliberate attempt to divert focus from misgovernance? CM should apologize," BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao tweeted.

"Desperation and frustration of Siddaramaiah is evident. For vote bank politics, he is making senseless charges against the BJP and the RSS, and echoing views of Hafiz Saeed who considers India, BJP, RSS terrorists," Rao also said.

Rao also sought to know if Siddaramaiah would join Saeed's new party (Milli Muslim League). The remarks by Rao came a day after Siddaramaiah had called the BJP and RSS extremists.

Rao also tweeted Saeed's comments in which he had called the BJP and the RSS "terrorist outfits" to claim that Siddaramaiah echoed his views.

OneIndia News