Will return to academia: CEA Subramanian steps down after 3-year tenure

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 08: Economic Adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Friday announced that he is stepping down from his post, after the completion of his three-year tenure.

"I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure. Serving the nation has been an absolute privilege. I have wonderful support and encouragement," Subramanian tweeted.

"To get an opportunity to serve one's nation is an absolute privilege. Each day that I have walked into North Block I have reminded myself of this privilege while endeavouring my best to do justice to the responsibility that comes with the privilege," he added.

"I have received tremendous encouragement and support from within the government and have been fortunate to enjoy a warm relationship with senior functionaries. In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji," said Subramanian, adding 'his intuitive understanding of economic policy combines with an unmistakable determination to use the same to elevate the lives of common citizens.'

"Finance Minister NIramala Sitharaman is a schloar at heart. In the periodic meetings at North Block, Madam's sense of humour and easy manner play a critical role in enabling a healthy debate that is so essential amidst epochal change," the Chief Economic Adviser said.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 18:44 [IST]