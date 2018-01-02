Will Rajinikanth announce the name of his political party on Pongal?

Chennai, Jan 2: On New Year's Eve, superstar Rajinikanth gave 'good reasons' to his fans and supporters to party hard after announcing his entry into politics on Sunday.

If reports are to be believed, the 67-year-old actor-turned-politician is likely to announce the name of his political party on January 14, when Tamil Nadu will be celebrating Pongal.

Sources close to Rajinikanth have told CNN-News18 that the superstar may announce the name of his political party and lay out his strategy on Pongal.

It seems Rajinikanth has a great affinity for joyous occasions and thus likes to do everything in style during festive times.

On Monday, the top Tamil actor launched an Android mobile application and web page to enable people to become members of his fans association which could be later transformed into a political outfit.

A day after declaring his political entry, the actor launched a mobile app "Rajini Mandram," now available in Google playstore alongside a twitter account "@officialairrm," and a dedicated web page www.rajinimandram.org .

The initiative is to enable his fans and the general public to become members of his 'Akila Indiya Rajinikanth Rasigar Mandram' (All India Rajinikanth Fans Association).

In a brief one-minute video clip, Rajinikanth thanked all those who welcomed his political plunge.

He appealed to his fans and the general public "desiring a good political change in Tamil Nadu," to become members of the association. "Let us all together usher in a good change in Tamil Nadu," he said.

The actor had said on Sunday that after strengthening the various fan clubs by bringing in the general public, the association could be transformed into a political party ahead of the next assembly polls.

For enrolling as members, fans or members of the public should register their name and voter ID number either through the mobile app or the web page.

Both the mobile app and webpage featured a message from Rajinikanth found in the clip.

The app, web page and the official letterhead of the "mandram" which carried the actor's audio-visual message in print featured prominently the association's logo.

The logo is a "baba mudra" against a blue backdrop encircled by a serpent in black.

The mudra has significance in yoga and it features the ring and middle fingers held by the thumb even as the little and index fingers are in an upright position.

In Hindu spiritual tradition, the serpent is a symbol representing awakened consciousness through yogic pursuits.

"Truthfulness, hard work, growth," and "think good, speak good, do good and only good will happen," are the slogans featured on the letterhead, app and web page. The charismatic actor has said this will be the guiding line for his proposed party.

While announcing his political debut, the veteran actor said his party would contest in all the 234 seats in the next state Assembly elections. However, Rajinikanth is yet to decide on his party's role in the all-important Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit said the actor-turned-politician's political party will join the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

OneIndia News