Will probe Amarinder Singh's friend's ties with ISI: Punjab Minister

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Oct 22: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday said that a Pakistani journalist known to be Captain Amarinder Singh's friend should be investigated for her alleged links with the ISI.

"They're (Capt Amarinder Singh) now saying that there's threat from ISI. We'll look into the woman's connection with it (ISI). Capt kept raising drones issue coming from Pakistan for last 4.5 yrs," Randhawa was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Punjab deputy chief minister added, "So Captain first raised this issue and later got BSF deployed in Punjab. We will ask DGP to look into this matter."

Randhawa also accused Singh of betraying Punjab for the past four and a half years.

Referring to Singh's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month, Randhawa asked why he did not try to resolve the ongoing farmers' stir.

He also blamed Amarinder for the enhancement of the BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab.

"He (Amarinder Singh) says Punjab is a border state. I want to remind Captain Sahib that if it is a border state then why were tiffin bombs and drones coming (from across the border)? Why smuggling of arms and drugs could not be stopped?" he asked.

Randhawa accused the former chief minister of betraying Punjab and siding with those who never thought about the welfare of the state.

"Punjab does not fear Pakistan or China. If Punjab today faces any threat, then it is from Amarinder Singh," he said.

Randhawa said when Amarinder did not get the power he desired he got upset with the Congress.

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 16:07 [IST]