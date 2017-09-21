Will politicians continue to curtail individual freedom for political gain?

A video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday triggered massive outrage from the netizens of the country for its blatant hatred and evident religious extremism.

The video, as reported by Janta Ka Reporter, shows a BJP neta slapping an adult girl for drinking tea with her muslim friend in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

Throughout the video the lady could be heard shouting, "Haven't you grown old? How can you drink tea with a muslim?

According to a report in Janta Ka Reporter the lady who was seen slapping the girl in the video is Sangeeta Varshney, President of Women's Wing, BJP Aligarh.

People on social media have tagged the Uttar Pradesh people on their Twitter posts to draw the attention of the authorities to the incident. However, there has been no response from the UP Police yet.

OUTRAGEOUS: BJP neta assaults a "major" girl just because she ws sipping tea with her Muslim friend at a restro in Aligarh. @Uppolice pl act pic.twitter.com/s0PL6PEFST — Prashant Kumar (@Prashant_TN) September 20, 2017

Many have questioned the BJP's deep rooted politics of religious divide which is spreading hatred towards a specific community and also the sense of entitlement that is ingrained in the brains of politicians.

What the Neta in the video did was a clear violation of a citizen's constitutional rights, and the neta should be booked for breaching the constitution and also the law of the land.

This is not the first time that a BJP minister has been in the news for spreading communal hatred, a few days back Cabinet Minister Anantkumar Hegde, Minister of State for Skill Development was in the news for the same reason.

His tweets were blatantly against the Muslim community and in spite of being a Minister he was completely unapologetic about it.

The incident also raises an important question on how far vigilantism will be tolerated, the UP government drew flak on social media for Anti-Romeo squads, which was aimed at ensuring safety of girls, but ended up being a hindrance to their freedom.

Will politicians continue to control the rights and freedom of citizens just for political benefit?

OneIndia News