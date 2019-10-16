  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will make roads in MP like 'Hema Malini's cheeks': Minister P C Sharma

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, Oct 16: Madhya Pradesh minister P C Sharma has said the pothole-ridden roads in Bhopal would soon be made "pretty" like actor-turned-politician Hema Malini's "cheeks".

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Expressing concern over the bad condition of roads, the state law minister said the roads have spots similar to small-pox, like "the (BJP general secretary) Kailash Vijayvargiya's cheeks".

    "Under the leadership of Public Works Minister Sajjan Vermaji and directives of Chief Minister Kamal Nathji, the roads would be repaired in 15 days. They will be made 'chakachak' (pretty), like Hema Malini's cheeks, in 15 to 20 days," Sharma told reporters here on Tuesday.

    He was accompanied by minister Verma during inspection of a road near Habibganj railway station.

    "Roads in the state were built like that of Washington and New York. What happened to these roads in just one rain (monsoon)? There are potholes everywhere," the minister said.

    He was apparently referring to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's remarks made two years ago, when he said the state's pathways were better than those in Washington.

    Last week, minister Verma said the state government demanded 1,188 crore from the Centre to repair roads, culverts and bridges under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

    "The Centre has not given a penny so far," he said. Verma alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was discriminating against the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

    Roads in several parts of the state are in a bad shape following heavy monsoon rains this year. Verma earlier said the rain-affected roads in the state would be repaired by November 30. He also said that the state government will also conduct an inquiry into the bad condition of roads.

    4 hockey players killed, 3 injured in road accident in MP

    "You (BJP) should be ashamed as these roads were built during your tenure. In a short span, the roads have got damaged. All this is due to corruption under the previous BJP government," he said earlier.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh hema malini

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue