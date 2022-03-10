'Will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine’, says Kejriwal

Celebrations begin in UP as BJP gets set to register historic win

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Mar 10: After registering thumping victory in Punjab elections 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Addressing a gathering after a sweep in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal said that the results showed that he's not a terrorist as claimed by his rivals.

Referring to the stranded Indian students in Ukraine, Kejriwal said that AAP will make an India where no student has to go to the war-torn country to study medicine. He also responded to the allegations made by a former party leader Kumar Vishwas, saying that with these results people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real 'Desh Bhakt'.

"We will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine to study medicine...With these results people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real 'Desh Bhakt'," AAP chief said addressing a gathering in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken lead in 93 of the 117 Assembly seats.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 16:03 [IST]